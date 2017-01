DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Miami County teen is believed to be in the Dayton or Riverside areas, refusing to return home.

Faith A. Lewis, 17, ran away from her home “several months ago,” but has been in contact with her guardian, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

She is described as being 5’7″ 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call their local law enforcement agency or Detective Todd Cooper at 937-440-3965 EXT. 6632.