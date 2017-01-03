SpaceX announces cause of blast

nbc_news_peacock By Published:
nc_spacex0103_mezzn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WESH) – SpaceX has identified the cause of its September rocket explosion at Cape Canaveral and has set a return-to-flight date.

SpaceX says a helium bottle in the rocket’s second stage buckled during fueling, causing extra pressure that made it burst.

The explosion during a pre-launch engine test rattled buildings for miles around; destroyed a $200 million satellite and severely damaged the launch pad. The explosion is echoing throughout NASA because its astronauts are scheduled to fly on a SpaceX rocket next year.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s