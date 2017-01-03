Trial set in latest challenge to Ohio death penalty process

associated-press-logo By Published:
FILE - This November 2005, file photo,,shows the death chamber at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville, Ohio. With two dozen scheduled executions in limbo, Ohio officials sent a forceful letter to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday, Oct. 9, 2015, asserting the state believes it can obtain a lethal injection drug from overseas without violating any laws. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
FILE - This November 2005, file photo,,shows the death chamber at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville, Ohio. With two dozen scheduled executions in limbo, Ohio officials sent a forceful letter to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday, Oct. 9, 2015, asserting the state believes it can obtain a lethal injection drug from overseas without violating any laws. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Attorneys for death row inmates and lawyers for Ohio’s prisons agency are back in court this week in the latest challenge to the way the state puts condemned killers to death.

The four-day trial beginning Tuesday in federal court in Columbus focuses on Ohio’s updated execution process and a new 3-drug method similar to one used several years ago.

Some of the testimony in the trial overseen by Magistrate Judge Michael Merz will come from members of the state execution team who will answer questions anonymously while sitting behind courtroom screens.

The state defends the new process as constitutional. Defense attorneys say multiple problems remain with the way Ohio prepares and carries out executions.

The state prisons agency plans to execute child killer Ronald Phillips Feb. 15.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s