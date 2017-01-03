Trotwood ‘more than abled’ to host Montgomery County Fair

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials are coming together to discuss the future of the Montgomery County Fair and its potential new home. Multiple cities across the Miami Valley are now expressing interest in hosting the event.

Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald is holding out hope that fair officials seriously consider Trotwood as a potential new home for the Montgomery County Fair. She says Trotwood is more than able and willing to take on the event, which would come as boost to Trotwood’s growing economy.

The City of Trotwood is now joining a growing list of Miami Valley communities interested in hosting the Montgomery County Fair.

Spearheading the effort is Mayor Mary McDonald, who’s on a mission to put an end to perceptions that Trotwood may not be up to par.

“I want to definitely dispel any myth that Trotwood would not be a safe community that would not be a welcoming community, because those are simply just myths,” Mayor McDonald said. “Trotwood is more than safe. Our police department, our fire department. We are more than abled.”

The consideration comes just 5 months after the city took a major economic hit with the closing of Hara Arena. At its peak, it was one of the city’s major economic drivers. McDonald says it could be the new home to the Montgomery County Fair. Hoping to entice fair officials, McDonald says money is already set aside and budgeted for the new fairgrounds.

“Our state representative has secured $2.5 millions in a previous deal regarding the fairgrounds,” Mayor McDonald said. “That money is still in the budget. We’re hoping he’s going to have an opportunity to re-purpose it. That money is going to give us an opportunity to help insentience this deal moving into the City of Trotwood.”

Last month, county officials announced they’re selling the Montgomery County Fairgrounds property to the University of Dayton and Premiere Health for $15 million.

Under the new agreement, the fair will go on as scheduled there in 2017. Fair officials originally reached out to Vandalia as a possible new home, but city officials said they weren’t interested.

“There are many entities that feel that the fair is not something that is going to serve their purpose,” Mayor McDonald said. “And I believe that the City of Trotwood would greatly benefit, the fairgrounds would greatly benefit if they would consider working with individuals that want to work with them.”

Now, fair officials are considering a possible move to Huber Heights. That’s the subject of a work session set for Tuesday night that McDonald plans on attending. The meeting is open to the public. It starts at 6 o’clock at Huber Heights City Hall.