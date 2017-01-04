6 deaths blamed on southeast storms

The Latest on severe storms in parts of the South (all times local):

__

6 p.m.

Authorities have reported a sixth death as the result of strong storms that swept through the South: a woman in Georgia.

Albany, Georgia, Fire Chief Ron Rowe said Tuesday that he did not have any details about exactly how the woman was killed. Her identity has not been released.

Rowe says the approximately 1-mile-wide “violent” storm happened about 11 p.m. Monday, 30 minutes or so after a tornado warning was issued for the area.

In addition to the death, Rowe said Tuesday that more than 1,000 homes suffered damage, including four that caught fire. He says the storm also knocked down multiple trees. He says it may take four or five days for debris removal.

___

11:55 a.m.

Authorities are identifying four people killed when an apparent tornado sent a large tree toppling on to a mobile home in southeast Alabama.

Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd says 53-year-old Michelle Lewis died along with her niece, 27-year-old Amanda Blair. He says both women lived in the trailer where they died near Rehobeth, Alabama.

Byrd identifies the other two victims as family friends, 51-year-old Terina Brookshire of Hartford, Alabama, and 53-year-old Carla Lambart, who was originally from Opp, Alabama.

Byrd says three other people survived, including Lawana Henrich. He says she was the mother of Amanda Blair and sister of Michelle Lewis.

The coroner says Lawana Henrich saw a weather alert on television and heard the roar of a storm, and then told the others to seek shelter. Byrd says four women who went into one bathroom were killed, while Henrich, her husband and another man were uninjured in another bathroom.

___

9:50 a.m.

Fire officials near Charleston, South Carolina, say lightning caused a house fire as a line of thunderstorms moved across the state.

Officials with the St. Johns Fire Department say they were called shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday. No one was hurt in the fire. Two people in the home got out safely.

The fire was extinguished in about half an hour.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for the Charleston area at the time.

At least five people have died as storms moved across the South.

___

8:20 a.m.

Forecasters are trying to determine whether a tornado caused four of five deaths as storms left a path of destruction across the Southeast.

National Weather Service meteorologist Mark Wool of Tallahassee, Florida, says teams are headed out Tuesday to assess apparent tornado damage at three sites in southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia.

Wool says authorities believe a tornado is responsible for damage that left four people dead in Rehobeth, Alabama. But Wool says the weather service won’t be able to say that for sure until experts visit the site.

Wool says teams also will look at possible tornado damage around the cities of Bainbridge and Albany in southwestern Georgia. Wool says the same twister may have caused damage in Alabama and Georgia.

A Florida man died in flooding in the Florida Panhandle.

___

7:45 a.m.

Storms moving across the South have claimed a fifth life, this one in the flooded Florida Panhandle.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that 70-year-old William Patrick Corley’s body was found Monday afternoon following flooding near the Shoal River in Mossy Head.

Authorities said Corley’s car was partially submerged and his body was floating face-down nearby.

The sheriff’s office said Corley’s death remained under investigation, but no foul play was suspected.

The sheriff’s office urged residents to monitor flood warnings and try to ensure that “loved ones in these areas are safe when leaving their homes.”

Four people were killed Monday evening in southern Alabama when a tree fell on their mobile home.

___

1:20 a.m.

Parts of the South are bracing for more rain Tuesday, a day after severe storms killed four people in Alabama.

A spokeswoman for the Dothan Houston County Emergency Management Agency says the four died Monday evening when a tree fell on their mobile home in Rehobeth, Alabama.

Parts of southwest Alabama and southern Mississippi have received more than 8 inches of rain since Saturday.

Marksville, Louisiana, Fire Chief Jerry Bordelon says the storm tossed a fireworks stand more than 30 yards through the air and also knocked over some 18-wheelers.

In Georgia, forecasters say parts of the state could see as much as 3 inches of total rainfall from the storm system moving across the region.

Tens of thousands of people in Louisiana and Mississippi lost power at the height of the storm, according to utilities.