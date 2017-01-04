Blue Jackets now odds-on favorites to win Stanley Cup

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Jack Johnson, center, skates with the puck as Anaheim Ducks left wing Nick Ritchie, right, gives chase and Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, of Russia, watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
COLUMBUS (WCMH) – In the midst of a 16-game winning streak, the Blue Jackets are now the Las Vegas odds-on favorites to win the Stanley Cup.

Sportsbook Bovada released odds Tuesday listing the Blue Jackets with 7-1 odds to win it all. The same outfit listed the Blue Jackets at 28-1 odds earlier in the season, TSN reported.

The Blue Jackets have not lost a game since November 26. On Thursday, they will attempt to tie the all-time winning streak record when they play the Washington Capitals.

  1. Columbus Blue Jackets: 7/1
  2. Chicago Blackhawks: 15/2
  3. Minnesota Wild: 8/1
  4. Pittsburgh Penguins: 8/1
  5. New York Rangers: 9/1
  6. Montreal Canadiens: 14/1
  7. Washington Capitals: 14/1
  8. Edmonton Oilers: 16/1
  9. St. Louis Blues: 16/1
  10. San Jose Sharks: 16/1
  11. Anaheim Ducks: 20/1
  12. Ottawa Senators: 25/1
  13. Tampa Bay Lightning: 25/1
  14. Boston Bruins: 28/1
  15. Calgary Flames: 28/1
  16. Los Angeles Kings: 28/1
  17. Dallas Stars: 33/1
  18. Nashville Predators: 33/1
  19. Philadelphia Flyers: 33/1
  20. Toronto Maple Leafs: 40/1
  21. Winnipeg Jets: 50/1
  22. Florida Panthers: 66/1
  23. Vancouver Canucks: 100/1
  24. Buffalo Sabres: 150/1
  25. Carolina Hurricanes: 150/1
  26. Detroit Red Wings: 150/1
  27. New Jersey Devils: 150/1
  28. New York Islanders: 150/1
  29. Arizona Coyotes: 500/1
  30. Colorado Avalanche: 500/1

