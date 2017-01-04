Blue Jackets now odds-on favorites to win Stanley Cup

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – In the midst of a 16-game winning streak, the Blue Jackets are now the Las Vegas odds-on favorites to win the Stanley Cup.

Sportsbook Bovada released odds Tuesday listing the Blue Jackets with 7-1 odds to win it all. The same outfit listed the Blue Jackets at 28-1 odds earlier in the season, TSN reported.

The Blue Jackets have not lost a game since November 26. On Thursday, they will attempt to tie the all-time winning streak record when they play the Washington Capitals.

Columbus Blue Jackets: 7/1 Chicago Blackhawks: 15/2 Minnesota Wild: 8/1 Pittsburgh Penguins: 8/1 New York Rangers: 9/1 Montreal Canadiens: 14/1 Washington Capitals: 14/1 Edmonton Oilers: 16/1 St. Louis Blues: 16/1 San Jose Sharks: 16/1 Anaheim Ducks: 20/1 Ottawa Senators: 25/1 Tampa Bay Lightning: 25/1 Boston Bruins: 28/1 Calgary Flames: 28/1 Los Angeles Kings: 28/1 Dallas Stars: 33/1 Nashville Predators: 33/1 Philadelphia Flyers: 33/1 Toronto Maple Leafs: 40/1 Winnipeg Jets: 50/1 Florida Panthers: 66/1 Vancouver Canucks: 100/1 Buffalo Sabres: 150/1 Carolina Hurricanes: 150/1 Detroit Red Wings: 150/1 New Jersey Devils: 150/1 New York Islanders: 150/1 Arizona Coyotes: 500/1 Colorado Avalanche: 500/1