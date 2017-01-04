Blue Jackets now odds-on favorites to win Stanley Cup

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – In the midst of a 16-game winning streak, the Blue Jackets are now the Las Vegas odds-on favorites to win the Stanley Cup.
Sportsbook Bovada released odds Tuesday listing the Blue Jackets with 7-1 odds to win it all. The same outfit listed the Blue Jackets at 28-1 odds earlier in the season, TSN reported.
The Blue Jackets have not lost a game since November 26. On Thursday, they will attempt to tie the all-time winning streak record when they play the Washington Capitals.
- Columbus Blue Jackets: 7/1
- Chicago Blackhawks: 15/2
- Minnesota Wild: 8/1
- Pittsburgh Penguins: 8/1
- New York Rangers: 9/1
- Montreal Canadiens: 14/1
- Washington Capitals: 14/1
- Edmonton Oilers: 16/1
- St. Louis Blues: 16/1
- San Jose Sharks: 16/1
- Anaheim Ducks: 20/1
- Ottawa Senators: 25/1
- Tampa Bay Lightning: 25/1
- Boston Bruins: 28/1
- Calgary Flames: 28/1
- Los Angeles Kings: 28/1
- Dallas Stars: 33/1
- Nashville Predators: 33/1
- Philadelphia Flyers: 33/1
- Toronto Maple Leafs: 40/1
- Winnipeg Jets: 50/1
- Florida Panthers: 66/1
- Vancouver Canucks: 100/1
- Buffalo Sabres: 150/1
- Carolina Hurricanes: 150/1
- Detroit Red Wings: 150/1
- New Jersey Devils: 150/1
- New York Islanders: 150/1
- Arizona Coyotes: 500/1
- Colorado Avalanche: 500/1