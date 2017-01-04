“Breaking Bad” actor faces election probe

(KOB) New Mexico State Police have opened a criminal investigation into allegations of fraud surrounding the Bernalillo County Commission District 2 race won by “Breaking Bad” actor Steven Michael Quezada.

The agency said the investigation involves claims against the Bernalillo Commissioner-elect. In November, Quezada’s Republican opponent, Patricia Paiz, served him with a lawsuit claiming he didn’t fill out or sign his own candidacy paperwork.

“He didn’t sign that document,” Albuquerque attorney Blair Dunn said. “It’s very much his wife’s handwriting writing in his name without his signature.”

Dunn is representing Paiz, the former police officer who lost her GOP-backed run for Bernalillo County Commission to Quezada in November. The suit filed by Dunn claims Quezada never signed key election documents, and that his wife Cherise signed the paperwork instead.

Quezada’s camp responded with photos said to show Quezada holding his election paperwork the day it was signed.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2iD7TKF