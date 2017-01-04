Butler County dog, ‘Sable’, headed to Puppy Bowl

HAMILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Butler County pup has made it to the big leagues and will go paw-to-paw in this year’s Puppy Bowl.

Sable, a 14-week-old husky-Lab mix, was drafted into the starting lineup for Team Fluff, which will take on Team Ruff for the Puppy Bowl XIII title, according to our partners at WLWT.

Sable hails from the Animal Friends Humane Society in Hamilton. She’s one of multiple puppies up for adoption that are competing for the MVP trophy — Most Valuable Puppy.

The State of Kentucky is also represented in this year’s Puppy Bowl.

Woody, an 18-week-old blue heeler/cattle mix, who will play for Team Ruff, hails from BarkTown Rescue in Boston, Kentucky, according to WLWT.

This year’s Puppy Bowl will premiere on Animal Planet on Feb. 5, opposite Super Bowl LI.

The bowl, an Animal Planet tradition, started as Super Bowl counterprogramming in 2005. Animal Planet said more than 10 million people tuned into the 2015 Puppy Bowl.