New downtown Dayton businesses to open in 2017

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton has announced its goals for 2017.

New restaurants, breweries and attractions are expected to open this year. Wednesday, 2 NEWS spoke with the downtown dayton partnership about what’s new for 2017.

The city says the top portion of the list are all things that are expected to open or finish in 2017. The bottom portion includes projects that have received funding and either have started or plan to start construction, possibly in 2017.

Development, new businesses, and other progress happening downtown Dayton in 2017:

New restaurants at District Provisions (current home of Crafted & Cured; shooting for Q1 opening for most): Glasz – Mediterranean kitchen – made to order grab and go food like pizzas, homemade pastas, and other Mediterranean dishes Jack Luckey’s Seafood: Oyster Saloon & Caviar Bar

Local Hero Butchery & Fare – butcher and deli

Dayton Metro Library finishes new main branch (wrapping up Q2)

River Run (RiverScape MetroPark; construction wrapping up Q1; grand opening Q2)

“Oregon East” project (Hughes Supply building) featuring residential units, retail, and Troll Pub Under the Bridge (new restaurant)

Another downtown professional sports team – Dayton Dynamo (soccer) playing at new Roger Glass Stadium (Chaminade-Julienne); season set to begin Q2

Mudlick Tap House opens its second location in former Aquarius building (targeting summer open)

Delco Lofts and Lock 27’s second location (targeting summer open)

Health Sciences Center at Sinclair College (Q3 open)

Urban Art Intersections large-scale art installations complete by Q3

Charlie Simms’ City View condos (he’s shooting for Q2 completion)

Water Street Hotel (not sure on timeline for this one)

Levitt Pavilion (construction starts Q2; shooting for 2018 open)

Centre City building residential and retail renovation (acquired funding; not sure when construction will start)

Dayton Arcade residential, coworking spaces, retail spaces (clean-up is under way; not sure on phase 1 construction timeline)