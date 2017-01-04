Crews battle barn fire in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Trotwood fire crews battled a barn fire early on Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to a fire call just before 5 a.m. on Wednesday in the 600 block of North Union Road.

When firefighters arrived, they found a barn with flames showing. It took crews nearly 30 minutes to contain the fire.

Firefighters say the barn suffered little damage, with an early estimate of $1,000. They say, that’s rare when it comes to barn fires.

“Usually, when you get a barn fire, most of the time, you arrive and it’s well involved due to the old timber and dried wood,” Battalion Chief Rick Haacke with Trotwood Fire and Rescue said. “This time, it was just two sides and no damage to the inside whatsoever.”

Crews faced windy condition when they arrived on the scene, but Haacke says this was a rare case where the wind actually helped contain the fire.

“The corner that was on fire for the barn was on the downward side, so the wind was actually pushing the fire away from the barn,” Haacke said. “Usually, it’s the exact opposite.”

There was no livestock in the barn and none of the property inside was damaged. No one was injured during the fire.

The cause is under investigation.