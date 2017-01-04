Curling at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games will be contested from Feb. 8-24, with medals awarded in three different events.

Sochi in review

It was a clean sweep for Team Canada, as both the men’s and women’s teams took curling gold.

In the women’s final, skip Jennifer Jones led her team to 11 straight wins in Sochi, finishing the Olympic tournament undefeated. It was the first gold for Canada in women’s curling since 1998.

Finishing in second place was Sweden, the 2010 Olympic champions, and Britain took the bronze.

The Canadian men continued their streak of curling dominance, winning a third consecutive Olympic title. Nicknamed the ‘Buff Boys’ for their dedication to fitness in a sport not known for bulging muscles, skip Brad Jacobs and his teammates outscored Britain 9-3 to win the gold medal. Britain received silver, while Sweden claimed bronze.

The U.S. men’s and women’s teams both finished in last place, a repeat of their performances at the Vancouver Olympics.

Competition format

Curlers will compete in three events, with gold, silver and bronze medals awarded to the top three finishing teams , respectively, in each event.

In PyeongChang, a new curling event will make its debut: mixed doubles. In mixed doubles, the teams consist of one male and one female player, instead of teams of four players of the same gender, and they play with only six stones instead of eight.

Men’s tournament

Women’s tournament

Mixed doubles

Venue

Curling events will be held at the Gangneung Curling Centre during the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games. Opened in 1998, the Curling Centre was the only venue in the Gangneung Olympic Park to have been built before PyeongChang was chosen as the host of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Teams to watch

