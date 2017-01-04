Dayton lawmakers outline goals for 132nd General Assembly

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 132nd General Assembly is in session in Columbus.

State Representatives Niraj Antani (R) and Fred Strahorn (D), both of Dayton, said the biggest thing lawmakers will work on in the new session is the budget. Governor John Kasich will introduce his final, two-year budget at the end of the month or early February.

Antani said his top three issues he wants to work on this session include: workforce development, the heroin epidemic, and cutting taxes or not increasing them.

Strahorn said his top three issues for the new session include: education, health care, and the economic health of Ohio workers.

When asked what they believe could be the biggest points of contention, they said perhaps the budget and unemployment compensation.

Antani said the Heartbeat Bill, vetoed by Governor Kasich at the end of last year, will be reintroduced. It would’ve prohibited abortions once a fetal heartbeat could be detected.