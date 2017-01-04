Dayton lawmakers outline goals for 132nd General Assembly

By Published:
reps

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 132nd General Assembly is in session in Columbus.

State Representatives Niraj Antani (R) and Fred Strahorn (D), both of Dayton, said the biggest thing lawmakers will work on in the new session is the budget. Governor John Kasich will introduce his final, two-year budget at the end of the month or early February.

Antani said his top three issues he wants to work on this session include: workforce development, the heroin epidemic, and cutting taxes or not increasing them.

Strahorn said his top three issues for the new session include: education, health care, and the economic health of Ohio workers.

When asked what they believe could be the biggest points of contention, they said perhaps the budget and unemployment compensation.

Antani said the Heartbeat Bill, vetoed by Governor Kasich at the end of last year, will be reintroduced. It would’ve prohibited abortions once a fetal heartbeat could be detected.

 

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s