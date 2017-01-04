Dayton Public Works Preparing for the Snow

DAYTON (WDTN) – The city of Dayton is gearing up for winter weather on Thursday.

Crews at Dayton Public Works loaded up their trucks with salt on Wednesday afternoon, and are talking extra steps before the snow hits.

In total, the city has 40 trucks in their fleet and they filled each of them to the brim with thousands of pounds of salt. Dayton Public Works Director Fred Stovall says some crews have already been out pre-treating the roads.

“We’ve done some pre-treating on the highways on 75, 35 and Route 4, the bridge decks and some of our main thorogh fairs such as Main Street and Third Street so we have done some pre-treating earlier today,” said Stovall.

Stovall also recommended giving plenty of space to those trucks come morning, which are expected to start clearing roads beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday.

“Just make sure you pay attention, stay back off the truck and let them do their job,” he said. “We normally say about 50 feet. Hopefully we can get through rush hour and don’t have any issues.”