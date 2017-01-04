Figure skating at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games will be contested from Feb. 9-23, with medals awarded in five different events.

Sochi in review

2014 host nation Russia was the big winner on the ice, earning gold medals in three of the five medal events. Yevgeny Plushenko fronted a Russian squad that delivered gold in the inaugural team event, Tatyana Volosozhar and Maksim Trankov won pairs gold in dominant fashion and Adelina Sotnikova won gold in women’s singles, narrowly edging South Korea’s Yuna Kim in a hotly contested competition.

Americans Meryl Davis and Charlie White set two ice dancing world records in capturing their first Olympic gold medal. The duo also earned a bronze medal as part of the USA contingent in the team event, along with teammates Jeremy Abbott, Jason Brown, Ashley Wagner, Gracie Gold and the pairs team of Marissa Castelli and Simon Shnapir. All three American women in Sochi — Gold, Wagner and Polina Edmunds — finished in the top 10 of the ladies singles competition.

In the men’s singles competition, Yuzuru Hanyu delivered Japan’s first-ever men’s figure skating gold medal, beating Canada’s Patrick Chan and setting a world record in the short program in the process.

Competition format

Skaters will compete across the following five events, with gold, silver and bronze medals awarded to the top three finishers, respectively, in each event:

Men’s singles

Ladies singles

Pair skating

Ice dancing

Team event

Venue

All figure skating events will be held at the Gangneung Ice Arena, part of the Gangneung Olympic Park within the Gangneung coastal cluster. Constructed specifically for the 2018 Games, the arena will contain two rinks – one each for training and competition – and will also play host to the short track speed skating competition.

Athletes to watch

Men’s singles

Patrick Chan, Canada

Jin Boyang, China

Yuzuru Hanyu, Japan

Shoma Uno, Japan

Denis Ten, Kazakhstan

Javier Fernandez, Spain

Jason Brown, United States

Nathan Chen, United States

Adam Rippon, United States

Women’s singles

Mao Asada, Japan

Satoko Miyahara, Japan

Evgenia Medvedeva, Russia

Anna Pogorilaya, Russia

Adelina Sotnikova, Russia

Polina Edmunds, United States

Gracie Gold, United States

Mirai Nagasu, United States

Ashley Wagner, United States

Pair Skating

Meagan Duhamel / Eric Radford, Canada

Sui Wenjing / Han Cong, China

Aliona Savchenko / Bruno Massot, Germany

Tatyana Volosozhar / Maksim Trankov, Russia

Haven Denney / Brandon Frazier, United States

Tarah Kayne / Daniel O’Shea, United States

Ice Dancing

Tessa Virtue / Scott Moir, Canada

Kaitlyn Weaver / Andrew Poje, Canada

Gabriella Papadakis / Guillaume Cizeron, France

Madison Chock / Evan Bates, United States

Meryl Davis / Charlie White, United States

Madison Hubbell / Zachary Donohue, United States

Maia Shibutani / Alex Shibutani, United States

(Note: Davis and White, the defending Olympic champions, have not competed since Sochi, but have not ruled out a return ahead of PyeongChang)