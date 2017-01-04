UPDATE: Fire contained at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital

Fire at Cincinnati Children's Hospital/WLWT
Fire at Cincinnati Children's Hospital/WLWT

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire crews have contained a fire at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

The fire happened early on Wednesday morning. WLWT, the NBC affiliate in Cincinnati, reports the call came in just after 4 a.m.

Duke Energy officials say the fire appears to have started in a transformer. It was considered a four-alarm fire.

The hospital tweeted out that the fire was out by 6:30 a.m. but that the hospital’s power was out.

WLWT reports a backup generator is being used for essential equipment.

Smoke is reportedly affecting the building’s eighth floor. WLWT reports there are no patients on that floor and no injuries have been reported.

The hospital says all morning elective procedures have been cancelled and clinics are closed until noon due to the fire.

The cause is under investigation.

