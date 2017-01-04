Governor to sign bill boosting Ohio’s addictions fight

Narcan used to offset side effects of heroin overdose. (WDTN Photo/Paul Rodzinka)
Narcan used to offset side effects of heroin overdose. (WDTN Photo/Paul Rodzinka)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. John Kasich plans to sign a bill expanding the use of an anti-overdose drug as part of the state’s fight against the addictions epidemic killing thousands each year.

The bill the Republican governor was scheduled to sign Wednesday afternoon would make the antidote naloxone, sold as Narcan, available to schools, homeless shelters, halfway houses and treatment centers.

The bill will also require thousands of pharmacy technicians to be registered by the state for the first time.

The state pharmacy board says pharmacy technicians were responsible for a third of about 140 pharmacy drug thefts over the past three years.

Ohio saw a record 3,050 overdose deaths last year. Many of those deaths were attributed to painkillers and heroin abuse.

