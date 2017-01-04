Indiana police replace family’s swing set after it was destroyed in pursuit

WISH-TV Staff Published:
swingset

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) – Kokomo Police officers go above and beyond to help a local family after their swing set is destroyed in a pursuit.

It happened back on December 16. That pursuit came to an end in the Rahl family’s yard. The suspect’s car hit their house and took out the kids swing set in the yard.

The family inside was OK, but when officers went inside to talk to them, they found 8-year old Emma and 5-year old Natalie upset because their swing set was destroyed. Their mom said they played on it all the time.

After hearing that, officers stepped in to help.

They donated their own money and used funding from the FOP to buy the family a brand new swing set.

Not only that, but they assembled it and surprised the family with it on Christmas Day.

“They made an awesome scene. They came down our road, lights and sirens on. They already put the swing set together so it was on the back of a flatbed truck they brought that right up to our home,” said Brittany Rahl.

“It is just a testament to the police department, the city, with community policing you get to know your community and when something like this happens its more personal and it is the right thing to do,” said Chris White, president of F.O.P Lodge No. 78.

White said officers didn’t do this for the recognition, they just wanted to help the girls.

They came in on their off time to assemble the swing set and worked with a local tow company to deliver it.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s