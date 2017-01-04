Ohio Supreme Court to hear Dayton traffic cam challenge

associated-press-logo By Published:
Traffic Camera

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court is hearing the city of Dayton’s appeal of a law strictly limiting red-light and speed cameras in a case with statewide implications.

The court on Tuesday will hear arguments for and against the law that bans the use of red-light cameras without an officer present.

The court also has appeals on the same issue from Springfield and Toledo.

Ohio’s 2nd District Court of Appeals rejected Dayton’s appeal in 2015, saying the new law doesn’t violate the city’s home-rule authority.

In passing the 2015 bill, legislators argued the cameras were a cash-grab for cities.

Dayton installed the cameras in 2002 to ticket drivers running red lights. It expanded the program in 2010 to catch speeders.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s