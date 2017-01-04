Pacman Jones to be released from jail on Wednesday

Adam "Pacman" Jones mugshot/Hamilton County Jail
Adam "Pacman" Jones mugshot/Hamilton County Jail

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Adam “Pacman” Jones is expected to be released from jail on Wednesday.

Jones spent the night in the Hamilton County Jail after his arrest on an assault charge.

Police say Jones head-butted officers after he got into a fight with a man at a hotel in downtown Cincinnati.

Jones is facing three misdemeanor charges, plus one felony charge for allegedly spitting on a nurse at the jail.

WLWT reports a judge ordered Jones to provide a DNA sample before he could be released from jail.

The sample is expected to be collected today.

