HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are on the scene of a reported robbery at a Subway in Harrison Township.

Officers responded to a robbery call around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday at the Subway restaurant in the 4000 block of North Main Street.

It’s unknown if anything was taken during the robbery attempt.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and we’ll provide updates as they become available.