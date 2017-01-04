Police search for stolen pizza delivery man’s car

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The community is asked to call crime stoppers if you know anything about a juvenile accused of driving off with a pizza delivery vehicle.

A Donato’s pizza delivery man says he pulled up to deliver a pizza just after 10 p.m. in the 900 block of Neal Avenue, according to a Dayton police report.

He left the car running while walking up the sidewalk. That’s when he says a juvenile got in his car and drove off.

Police are looking for the 2008 black honda civic.

If you have any information about this case please call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP, or toll-free 1-800-637-5735. You may phone in tips to Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day, and callers can remain anonymous. In addition to the hotline, tips can also be submitted online at http://www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com, or through the mobile app “p3 tips.”

 

