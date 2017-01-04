Renovations underway for Xenia Police Division expansion project

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Xenia Police Division is getting an upgrade. Community leaders have begun the renovation process of turning the current City Hall building into a “Justice Center” this year.

For decades their operations were confined to the basement of city hall and now they’re moving up and occupying multiple floors within the building.

Since the completion of the new Xenia Administrative Building, several offices that were previously in City Hall have moved into the new facility. Freeing up space for the police department to expand.

Soon the Xenia Police Division will have more interview rooms, a dedicated booking area, expanded dispatch center, plus additional records and office spaces.

Police Chief Donald Person said the new space will allow them to host community events like national night out and other outreach programs that they couldn’t do before because of spacing.

“I can say as a 40 veteran of this police department and something that we’ve been trying to work on accomplishing for 20 years, this is a culmination for a career and that this is what you’ve always been looking forward to so it’s real satisfying to me that this is going to get done while I’m still the chief here,” Chief Person said.

Person said construction should be complete this spring.

The new “Justice Center” will house the police division, probation offices and municipal courts.