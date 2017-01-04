SC teacher’s stolen nude photos lawsuit settled

UNION, SC (WBTW) – A lawsuit between a former Union County teacher in South Carolina and the school district has been settled, according to court records.

Leigh Anne Arthur, a 13-year-teacher at the school, was given the choice to resign or be fired by the district, after a student took pictures of nude photos on her phone during a break between classes.

RELATED: Teacher resigns after student steals nude photos from her phone, spreads them through school

The school district said at the time that Arthur was at fault, because she left her phone unattended on her desk.

Arthur’s attorney, Jessica Salvini, says she never violated any school policies.

“When you take a look at the policies that are in place for teachers, there was not a single policy that Leigh Anne violated.”

The lawsuit was seeking damages for “injury to reputation, mental suffering, and emotional distress” in addition to legal fees.

After the incident, the 16-year-old student who sent out the pictures was arrested and charged with aggravated voyeurism and computer crimes. The teen pleaded guilty to computer crimes in a family court hearing in April.

RELATED: SC student pleads guilty to stealing nude photos from teacher’s phone

After the district’s Discipline Committee considered the student for possible expulsion, and the teen no longer attended school.

Court records do not indicate how much the lawsuit was settled for.