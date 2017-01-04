SC teacher’s stolen nude photos lawsuit settled

WBTW Staff Published:
(Courtesy: Leigh Anne Arthur)
(Courtesy: Leigh Anne Arthur)

UNION, SC (WBTW) – A lawsuit between a former Union County teacher in South Carolina and the school district has been settled, according to court records.

Leigh Anne Arthur, a 13-year-teacher at the school, was given the choice to resign or be fired by the district, after a student took pictures of nude photos on her phone during a break between classes.

RELATED: Teacher resigns after student steals nude photos from her phone, spreads them through school

The school district said at the time that Arthur was at fault, because she left her phone unattended on her desk.

Arthur’s attorney, Jessica Salvini, says she never violated any school policies.

“When you take a look at the policies that are in place for teachers, there was not a single policy that Leigh Anne violated.”

The lawsuit was seeking damages for “injury to reputation, mental suffering, and emotional distress” in addition to legal fees.

After the incident, the 16-year-old student who sent out the pictures was arrested and charged with aggravated voyeurism and computer crimes. The teen pleaded guilty to computer crimes in a family court hearing in April.

RELATED: SC student pleads guilty to stealing nude photos from teacher’s phone

After the district’s Discipline Committee considered the student for possible expulsion, and the teen no longer attended school.

Court records do not indicate how much the lawsuit was settled for.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s