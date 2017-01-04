Village of Yellow Springs begins search for interim police chief

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) – Just one day after their Police Chief David Hale resigned, the village of Yellow Springs has started a preliminary search for an interim police chief.

His resignation stems from public outrage over how the department responded to New Year’s revelers.

In his resignation letter, Hale said the trust between the department and the community had been deeply damaged.

As they move forward with their search for a permanent Police Chief, village manager Patti Bates said they will work with residents to repair police and community relations.

“The Village of Yellow Springs is a very unique and special community and it’s very important that we have someone in the chief’s seat in the police department who is in tune with the values of the community and who understands and cares about the community as a whole and what they would like to see in their police department, so that will be very important going forward,” Bates said.