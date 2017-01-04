WATCH: Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones released from jail

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — Adam “Pacman” Jones was released from the Hamilton County Jail Wednesday morning after he spent the night following an assault arrest.

The Bengals cornerback left jail just before 9 a.m.

“I’ll let everything play out for itself. Obviously, if you read into it, none of it makes sense for touching a guy like this,” said Jones as he touched a nearby reporter with his pointer finger. “But I got arrested so we’ll see how it goes and I’m more than eager that this will be dismissed soon.”

Police said Jones head-butted officers after he got into a scuffle with a man at a hotel in downtown Cincinnati.

Jones was later charged with a felony when deputies at the Hamilton County Justice Center said he spit on a nurse.

A judge ordered that Jones provide a DNA sample, which could not be collected until Wednesday morning before he was released from jail.