Winter Weather Advisory issued for much of the Miami Valley Thursday

Storm Team 2 weather alert
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for much of the Miami Valley Wednesday afternoon, though it’s not expected to go into effect until Thursday.

Montgomery, Preble, Clark, Greene, Butler, Warren, Clinton and other counties are impacted. This includes cities of Dayton, Camden, Eaton, Springfield, Kettering, Beavercreek, Fairborn, Xenia, Hamilton, Middletown and others.

The advisory will go into effect from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and is in regard to an accumulation of snow between two to four inches.

Snow will develop into the region during the early morning commute times and again in the evening commute times.

Drivers are urged to use caution while traveling, as roads will be slippery and visibility could be limited.

