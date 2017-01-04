Woman says plane dumped human feces on her property

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (KSL) – While many Salt Lake City, Utah residents were busy cleaning up snow from their driveways Tuesday, Bethany Bowker is busy trying to figure out how to clean up a much different kind of mess — human feces.

“It’s disgusting,” Bowker said.

Around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Bowker left to pick up her children from school. That’s when she noticed the foul-smelling feces scattered all over her driveway and her car.

“At first I thought, ‘Wow, some bird really took a dump on my car!” Bowker said.

She quickly realized she wasn’t dealing with fecal matter of the bird variety.

“This is undeniable,” Bowker said.

She came to the conclusion it was human waste. Then she realized, this isn’t the first time this has happened.

“This has happened before, but not to this extent,” Bowker said.

She recalls one time years ago seeing similar matter all over her property. Bowker believes it came from a commercial aircraft releasing the waste from the air at the wrong time.

“I don’t know, they might have been flying low this time?” Bowker said.

KSL received this statement from the FAA regional office:

“The FAA periodically receives reports of blue ice (frozen wastewater) falling on a house. If the person can tell us (the FAA) exactly when and where it happened, we can try to run radar replays to see if an aircraft flew overhead around that time. We don’t provide any advice on how to clean up blue ice.”