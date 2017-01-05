Carillon Park ends relationship with Dayton German Club in 2017

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Liederkranz-Turner, Dayton’s oldest German club, will no longer be partnered up with Carillon Park.

The Carillon Historical Park says every year the event is supposed to be a partnership and Carillon is supposed to be site for it. However, it says the Carillon is left to pick up the bills.

The event is designed to be a fundraiser for the Dayton German Club, but officials at the Carillon Park say it’s an unwise business decision, as it sustained “big losses,” financially, for the past decade.

The Carillon has confirmed with 2 NEWS it is planning its own 10-day German heritage event.

The Dayton German Club released a letter from Brady Kress, President and CEO of Carillon Park dated Dec. 28, 2016 stating that the park would not renew its joint “venture” with the club in 2017.