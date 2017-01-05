Cincinnati-area native, a OSU student is killed in overnight shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating after a fatal shooting early Thursday morning.

Police and medics responded to the 20 block of East Northwood Avenue shortly after 12:30am.

They found one man, Tarak Andrew Underiner, 20, with several gunshot wounds. Underiner was pronounced dead at the scene.





Police said Underiner is believed to be a current student at Ohio State University, but said the incident doesn’t appear to be random, nor connected to the university.

Two residents of the house were taken downtown for questioning, but neither has been named as a suspect. The incident is under investigation.

This is the first homicide of 2017. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to called the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730.