At least 1 dead in Bethel Twp crash

BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — The Clark County Coroner has been called to the scene of a crash in Bethel Township.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident call at 8 a.m. on Thursday in the 1600 block of Funderburg Road. Officials now say that they believe the crash happened overnight.

Thursday morning, the car was on its top in a creek bed which was nearly filled with water.

The coroner was called to the scene, as there is at least one fatality. Officials on scene told 2 NEWS that it is unclear how many people are inside the vehicle, as it sustained heavy damage.  short time later. The Ohio State Highway Patrol also responded to the scene of the crash.

Officials on scene say the area is hilly and speed may have been a factor. Weather did not play a role in this crash.

