Democrats call for ethics probe of Trump Cabinet pick Price

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats want a House ethics investigation into stock sales by a congressman who is now a Cabinet pick of President-elect Donald Trump’s.

Trump has tabbed Georgia Republican Rep. Tom Price to head the Department of Health and Human Services.

The Wall Street Journal reported last month that Price had traded over $300,000 in shares in health care companies over the previous four years while pushing legislation that might affect those stocks’ values.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters Thursday he doesn’t know if Price broke any laws. The New York Democrat said the House’s independent Office of Congressional Ethics should investigate before Senate hearings on his nomination begin.

Trump spokesman Phil Blando calls the demand a stunt.