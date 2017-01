HAMILTON, Ohio (WLWT) — A woman captured a Hamilton police officer giving a man a helping hand in Thursday’s snow.

The battery on the man’s electric wheelchair died, police said, so Officer Mike Thacker pushed it to the city’s Government Services building so he could warm up and recharge his battery.

@HamiltonOhioPD thank you Hamilton PD!! You're doing a great thing. Car 430 and I didn't get the other. But thank you again! pic.twitter.com/xf3GXUw0uz — #RIPChadTough (@Kaylen2009) January 5, 2017

“Thank you Hamilton PD!” Betty Barry tweeted. “You’re doing a great thing.”

