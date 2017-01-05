Jury: DuPont should pay Ohio man $10.5M more in lawsuit

associated-press-logo By Published:
FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2015 file photo, the company name of Dupont appears above its trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Dupont reports financial results Tuesday, July 26, 2016. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2015 file photo, the company name of Dupont appears above its trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Dupont reports financial results Tuesday, July 26, 2016. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal jury says DuPont should pay an Ohio man who says he got testicular cancer because of a chemical used to make Teflon an additional $10.5 million in damages.

Jurors in Columbus awarded punitive damages Thursday in the lawsuit of Washington County resident Kenneth Vigneron Sr. The jury previously found DuPont should pay Vigneron $2 million in compensatory damages.

The lawsuit is among more than 3,000 alleging a link between illnesses and the chemical C8 emitted by a DuPont plant in West Virginia.

Court records show jurors determined DuPont was negligent and acted maliciously.

Vigneron’s attorney argued DuPont knew C8 could cause cancer.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based chemical company said Thursday it will appeal. DuPont says it believes jurors were misled about the risks of C8 exposure.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s