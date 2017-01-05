Macy’s closing 68 stores, cutting more than 10,000 jobs

(AP) — Macy’s says it is eliminating more than 10,000 jobs and plans to move forward with 68 store closures after a disappointing holiday shopping season. The department store chain also lowered its full-year earnings forecast.

The retailer said Wednesday that sales at established stores fell 2.1 percent in November and December compared to the same period last year. Macy’s Inc. pointed to changing consumer behavior and said it reflects challenges facing much of the retail industry.

The company said it plans to close by midyear the 68 stores that are part of 100 closings announced in August. It also plans to restructure parts of its business and sell some properties. The moves are estimated to save $550 million annually.

Shares in Macy’s fell more than 8 percent in after-hours trading.

Here’s a look at the recently closed and soon-to-close locations.

Already Completed 2016 Closings

.Laurel Plaza, North Hollywood, California

.Ala Moana Jewel Gallery, Honolulu, Hawaii

.Valley Fair, West Valley City, Utah

Closings slated for early 2017

.Greenwood, Bowling Green, Kentucky

.Carolina Place, Pineville, North Carolina

.Douglaston, Douglaston, New York

.Downtown Portland, Portland, Oregon

.Lancaster Mall, Salem, Oregon

.Oakwood Mall, Eau Claire, Wisconsin

Anticipated Year-End Closings

.Mission Valley Apparel, San Diego, California

.Paseo Nuevo, Santa Barbara, California

.Lakeland Square, Lakeland, Florida

.Oviedo Marketplace, Oviedo, Florida

.Sarasota Square, Sarasota, Florida

.University Square, Tampa, Florida

.CityPlace, West Palm Beach, Florida

.Georgia Square, Athens, Georgia

.Nampa Gateway Center, Nampa, Idaho

.Alton Square, Alton, Illinois

.Stratford Square, Bloomingdale, Illinois

.Eastland, Bloomington, Illinois

.Jefferson, Louisville, Kentucky

.Esplanade, Kenner, Louisiana

.Bangor, Bangor, Maine

.Westgate, Brockton, Massachusetts

.Silver City Galleria, Taunton, Massachusetts

.Lakeview Square Mall, Battle Creek, Michigan

.Eastland Center, Harper Woods, Michigan

.Lansing, Lansing, Michigan

.Westland, Westland, Michigan

.Minneapolis Downtown, Minneapolis, Minnesota

.Northgate, Durham, North Carolina

.Columbia, Grand Forks, North Dakota

.Moorestown, Moorestown, New Jersey

.Voorhees Town Center, Voorhees, New Jersey

.Preakness, Wayne, New Jersey

.Cottonwood, Albuquerque, New Mexico

.Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, Nevada

.Great Northern, Clay, New York

.Oakdale Mall, Johnson City, New York

.The Marketplace, Rochester, New York

.Eastland, Columbus, Ohio

.Sandusky, Sandusky, Ohio

.Fort Steuben, Steubenville, Ohio

.Promenade, Tulsa, Oklahoma

.Neshaminy, Bensalem, Pennsylvania

.Shenango Valley, Hermitage, Pennsylvania

.Beaver Valley, Monaca, Pennsylvania

.Lycoming, Muncy, Pennsylvania

.Plymouth Meeting, Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania

.Washington Crown Center, Washington, Pennsylvania

.Parkdale, Beaumont, Texas

.Southwest Center, Dallas, Texas

.Sunland Park, El Paso, Texas

.Greenspoint, Houston, Texas

.West Oaks Mall, Houston, Texas

.Pasadena Town Square, Pasadena, Texas

.Collin Creek, Plano, Texas

.Broadway Square, Tyler, Texas

.Layton Hills, Layton, Utah

.Cottonwood, Salt Lake City, Utah

.Landmark, Alexandria, Virginia

.River Ridge, Lynchburg, Virginia

.Everett, Everett, Washington

.Three Rivers, Kelso, Washington

.Valley View, La Crosse, Wisconsin

Other 2017 Closings

.Simi Valley Town Center (men’s/home/kids), Simi Valley, California

.Mall at Tuttle Crossing (furniture/home/kids/men’s), Dublin, Ohio