Man tied up and tortured on Facebook Live

NBC4 Staff Published:
chicago-torture

CHICAGO, IL (WCMH) – Police in Chicago are investigating after a Facebook Live video surfaced showing a teen being tortured as the attackers yelled “F— Donald Trump.”

Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson told NBC Chicago the crime was a “brutal act” that was “broadcast for the entire world to see.”

The victim was found disoriented and walking in the city’s Homan Square neighborhood. A short time later, they found a crime scene they believed was linked to the man.

Police later became aware of a Facebook video showing an assault of a man, believed to be the same person.

NBC Chicago reported the video shows a group of black men and women kicking, cutting and slapping a white man, who appeared to be bound and gagged. Police believe the video is credible.

The victim was reported to be an 18-year-old mentally handicapped man who was previously reported missing.

Four people are being questioned in connection with the incident.

