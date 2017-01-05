Minnesota captures “worst weather” title

(KARE/NBC News) Travel website Thrillist has ranked the worst states to live in during winter, and topping the list is Minnesota.

The North Star State usually sees around 54 inches of snow a year and get 22 days below zero.

The ranking put Alaska and Michigan ahead of Minnesota, which was a surprise to many residents.

Michigan is usually warmer than Minnesota during the winter, but it gets more snow due to lake effect snowfall.

Alaska only gets four hours and 14 minutes of daylight this time of year, while Minnesota gets close to nine hours.

