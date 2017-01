HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are on the scene of a crash involving multiple vehicles on I-75 NB near the Needmore Road exit.

The crash happened around 7:10 a.m. on Thursday.

Police Dispatch says 4-5 vehicles were involved in the crash, including a semi.

There’s no word on injuries or any potential lane closures.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and we’ll provide updates as they become available.