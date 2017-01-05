New additions to this year’s Flyin’ to the Hoop tourney

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – MLK weekend is coming up and so is one of the biggest annual sporting events in the Miami Valley.

The 15th annual Flyin’ to the Hoop is coming to Kettering next weekend.

Eric Horstman is the president and founder of the high school basketball showcase that draws crowds of 20,000 to watch some of the best players in the nation.

Horstman said in the event’s 15 years, 35 players have gone on to play professionally.

New this year, he said there will be a girl’s game for the first time, as well as a scholarship presentation.

Flyin’ to the Hoop takes place January 13-16 at James Trent Arena in Kettering. Tickets are on sale starting at just 10 dollars.