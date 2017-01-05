Police: Ohio mother left kids alone in cold car while she shopped

BOARDMAN, OH (WKBN) – A Youngstown woman faces child endangering charges after police said she left two young children alone in a cold car for 40 minutes while she went shopping.

Police said a 4-year-old child was found in the parking lot of Target on Wednesday night standing next to an SUV with an alarm going off. When the girl was taken into the store to keep warm, she pointed to her mother’s car in the parking lot where police found a 2-year-old boy.

Police said the car was unlocked and wasn’t running. The temperature at the time was 18 degrees with a wind-chill of about 5 degrees.

The mother, Jonnise Collins, was found with three other kids in the store’s checkout, according to a police report.

She was arrested and charged with two counts of child endangering.

The children were given to their grandmother.