Ride along offers inside look at plow driver’s daily challenges

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Roads in Xenia were busy with plow trucks Thursday afternoon, working to clear the streets before the evening commute.

Roads crews suited up and hit the roads Thursday in Xenia working to make your commute a little safer. To show our viewers, just how they do it, driver Steve Morris let 2 NEWS Reporter Jordan Bowen tag along for the ride.

Jordan: “What’s your biggest challenge on days like today?”

Steve: “The traffic has to be,” Morris said. “Individual people out here on the roads. They don’t give you near enough room. They’ve very impatient. And operating a truck this size the amount of weight the roads conditions and everything I would say it’s the biggest challenge.”

Steve Morris has been covering the same roads in Xenia for the last 22 years. While the routes remain the same over the years, every Winter is different. On days like today, it’s all about getting main roads cleared before temperatures plummet.

“Right now, we are concentrated on our routes and our mains right and stuff before the refreeze tonight with it getting down into the single digits,” Morris said. “Traffic of course will slow down here after dark and after a while and like I said we’re concentrated on getting material down on our mains.”

Morris says so far Thursday has worry free for the most part with no issues from drivers.

Jordan: “What’s on your mind right now to get done?”

Steve: “The main thing is to get over my route,” Morris said. “Go back and re-check it and make sure that when I leave out of here today that my routes are in pretty good shape down to the bare pavement.”