RTA and union to meet in last-ditch effort to avoid strike

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Both sides plan to meet Sunday morning with a state assigned mediator. It will be their last chance to come to an agreement before a possible strike starts Monday.

Both sides are blaming each other for not being able to meet earlier than Sunday to discuss the contract.

The worker’s union has been working without one since 2015. Their president told 2 NEWS his members have had enough.

They want health care costs to drop for employees.

The RTA says their demands would cost them millions more and would essentially reduce bus service to the public.

If the union goes through with the strike, area schools will be impacted.

We’ve confirmed more than 1,000 students rely on the RTA to get to high school. If this strike goes through, many will be left without a ride.

If the RTA and union employees fail to come to an agreement on a contract before Monday, regular bus service in the Miami Valley will not be operating.

That means many Huber Heights and Dayton High School students will have to find an alternative way to get to class.

The RTA estimates they carry about 1,000 DPS students on the average weekday and Huber Heights School tells 2 NEWS they have about 30 students who have bus passes.

Both schools say they are closely monitoring the negotiations because they are financially unable to provide transportation to those students but still expect them at school.

“It’s certainly unfortunate because for those students who do rely on that RTA ride to get to school, it’s very important to them, and sometimes it’s not always convenient for them to find another alternative means to get here,” said Huber Heights Superintendent, Susan Gunnell.