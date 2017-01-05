Sheriff probes ski slope hit-and-run

KUSA Published:

(KUSA) Colorado investigators are searching for a snowboarder who fled the scene after colliding with and seriously injuring a skier on the slopes at Keystone Resort Monday.

“We have skier collisions that happen all the time, that happen in the four different resorts that never rise to the level of a criminal act,” says Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons, “This was clearly a violation of the Skier Safety Act.”

FitzSimons says slopeside hit-and-runs happen about a half dozen times each year between Keystone, Breckenridge, Copper Mountain, and Arapahoe Basin. The sheriff says people should remain at the scene and offer aid in the event of a collision.

“We have a responsibility to our fellow human, I mean, to leave someone in that condition on the mountain,” FitzSimons says. “It’s just more about we shouldn’t do that to people. We should be a lot kinder.”

Unfortunately, Mary Chambers says the same kind of thing just happened to her son, Christian, on Wednesday.

“A guy came zooming down and I would’ve hit him, so I turned and I ran into the tree,” Christian said.

Read more: http://on9news.tv/2iLPX3a

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s