Sheriff probes ski slope hit-and-run

(KUSA) Colorado investigators are searching for a snowboarder who fled the scene after colliding with and seriously injuring a skier on the slopes at Keystone Resort Monday.

“We have skier collisions that happen all the time, that happen in the four different resorts that never rise to the level of a criminal act,” says Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons, “This was clearly a violation of the Skier Safety Act.”

FitzSimons says slopeside hit-and-runs happen about a half dozen times each year between Keystone, Breckenridge, Copper Mountain, and Arapahoe Basin. The sheriff says people should remain at the scene and offer aid in the event of a collision.

“We have a responsibility to our fellow human, I mean, to leave someone in that condition on the mountain,” FitzSimons says. “It’s just more about we shouldn’t do that to people. We should be a lot kinder.”

Unfortunately, Mary Chambers says the same kind of thing just happened to her son, Christian, on Wednesday.

“A guy came zooming down and I would’ve hit him, so I turned and I ran into the tree,” Christian said.

