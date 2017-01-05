Skeletal remains found in Greene Co. ID’d as missing Florida woman who was killed

(Ohio Attorney General's Office).
(Ohio Attorney General's Office).

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Skeletal remains found in Xenia May 1, 2016 have been identified as a missing Florida woman who is believed to be a victim of a homicide.

Tiffany Dawn Chambers, 33, was reported missing out of Springfield, Ohio and was last seen there July 16, 2015. After a press conference aired Dec. 8, 2016, the Springfield Police Division contacted the Greene County Sheriff’s Office about the missing woman.

Law enforcement in Florida assisted the investigation with a DNA sample from a Chambers family member. It was collected and tested at the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation. That DNA profile led to the positive identification of Chambers.

A forensic artist with the Attorney General’s Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation created a clay model of the woman’s face in an effort to help local authorities identify the remains.

“This was someone’s daughter, someone’s family, someone’s friend, and she deserves to be identified,” said Attorney General DeWine. “Now that we have her face, we hope we can soon determine her name. It is our sincere hope that this model looks familiar to someone.”

