Victims ID’d in deadly Bethel Twp. crash

BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The two victims pulled from a mangled older-model Honda have been identified Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, but the car wasn’t discovered until early Thursday morning.

The driver of the vehicle, 28-year-old Curtis Standifer of New Carlisle, lost control drove left of center and then drove off the right side of the roadway, according to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The vehicle struck trees, rocks and flipped over onto its top in a small creek bed. There was very little water in the creek bed.

Standifer had a suspended license and had five convictions of driving without a license in the past three years, according to OSP.

The front passenger, identified as 26-year-old Jarron “Jasper” Oppy of Medway, was the owner of the vehicle.

Both the driver and the passenger were wearing their seatbelts — which were properly secured but were both found dead at the scene.

There was severe damage to the rear, top and passenger side of the vehicle.