Lockdown lifted at Warren County vocational school after reported shooting

LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – A lockdown has been lifted at the Warren County vocational school, Thursday.

A shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. in the parking lot, according to our partners at WLWT. Officials confirm that one person is dead.

Officials clarify that it is not an active shooter situation.

Peg Allen, a public information officer with the school tells WLWT the school took immediate moves to safeguard everyone.

The school is located along State Route 48 in Lebanon, Ohio.

