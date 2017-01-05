Young cousins hand out blankets to the homeless

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL) – A pair of cousins are doing what they can to warm up people living on Salt Lake City’s streets this winter.

When Anthony Guerra, 8, and Carlos Nieto, 9, heard about police finding a homeless man dead on a Salt Lake park bench in below-freezing temperatures last month, they knew they had to do something. The pair spent $300 — money they saved — on blankets and hygiene kits for homeless people living around Pioneer Park.

“I can’t imagine sleeping out here on the streets with nothing,” Nieto said.

Tuesday night the two, along with Gladys Rosales, Carlos’ mother, went around giving the items to dozens of people. It’s an effort Rosales said she is especially grateful for after she spent some time in a homeless shelter.

“Things happen, and my family ended up actually at a shelter downtown,” Rosales said. “So to have your children come up with the idea like this is just something really small that can make a big impact.”

