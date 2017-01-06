14 items you need to get ready for winter weather

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — With the arrival of harsh winter weather, many people head to the grocery store for bread and milk, but there are a few other items you need to have on hand.

It is important to keep an emergency kit for home as well in case the power goes out or you can’t leave. Experts says you need to have a three to five day supply of supplies.

Alternate heat sources, such as dry firewood for fireplace and kerosene or space heater with automatic shut-off switch

Blankets

Matches

First-aid kit

Flashlight or battery-powered lantern

Battery-powered radio

Battery-powered clock or watch

Extra batteries (including cellphone battery)

Special needs items (diapers, hearing aid batteries, medications)

Three-day supply of nonperishable food and water, including one gallon of water per person per day

It is also important to have a emergency kit for your car. AAA says drivers can be stranded after crashing or sitting in traffic.

Charged cellular phone and/or car charger

Blankets

Food

Water

Medication

Ice scraper

Flashlight

Hats

Gloves

Sand or cat litter

AAA says there are also several things to keep in mind while driving.

Buckle up! No matter the weather, be sure everyone’s in seat belts, restraint seats or booster seats, even in vehicles with airbags

Eliminate all distractions. Driving demands our full attention even in good weather.

See and be seen. Clear all windows and outside mirrors, turn on headlights to low beam (even in daylight).

Scan the road ahead. Search for hazards far down the road to spot traffic tie-ups, slippery hills or other situations you may want to begin stopping for early, or steering around.

Make smooth moves. Slow way down, leave plenty of following distance behind the next vehicle – at least six to eight seconds on slippery roads, and leave an “out” to one side. Accelerate, brake and steer slowly and smoothly. Jerky motions increase the risk of skids.

Apply Steady Braking. Most newer vehicles are equipped with anti-lock brake systems. If your vehicle has ABS, keep pressing the pedal firmly and steadily. The anti-lock system should handle the rest- do not pump the brakes. Pumping anti-lock brakes will remove any benefits they provide.

Pumping anti-lock brakes will remove any benefits they provide. Recover from a skid without panicking. If you start to skid, stay off the brakes and accelerator and do not shift gears. Simply look and steer in the direction you want the car to go. When the skid is over you’ll be better able to move the car to a safe spot and calm down before resuming your trip.