2 arrested in Springfield missing persons case

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people are in custody after a body of a missing woman is found in Greene County.

Hannah Witman is charged with tampering with evidence and complicity to aggravated murder and Prentiss Hare is charged with aggravated murder.

Tiffany Dawn Chambers, 33, was reported missing out of Springfield. She is from Florida and she is believed to have been murdered.

Both are in Clark County Jail.

READ MORE: Skeletal remains found in Greene Co. ID’d as missing Florida woman who was killed

The two are believed to be connected to the case of a missing woman who was last seen in Springfield in July 2015 and her remains were found in a wooded area in May 2016.