MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A two-vehicle accident sent at least two people to area hospitals Friday morning.

It happened around 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of state Route 725 and Byers Road in Miamisburg.

The crash caused heavy front-end damage to the vehicles, described as a red Chrysler and a white sedan-style vehicle.

Miamisburg police and fire responded to the scene, along with the Miami Valley Fire District.

