4 suspects in Facebook Live attack on mentally disabled man due in court

CHICAGO (AP) — Two men and two women accused in the brutal beating of a mentally disabled man that was streamed on Facebook Live are scheduled to make their first court appearances Friday.

Eighteen-year-olds Brittany Covington, Tesfaye Cooper and Jordan Hill, and 24-year-old Tanishia Covington each face hate crime, kidnapping and battery charges in connection with the attack. All four suspects are black and the victim is white.

Authorities say the hate crime charges resulted from both the suspects’ use of racial slurs and their references to the victim’s disability.

Video of the incident was captured on a cellphone by one of the alleged assailants and viewed by millions on social media.

The uproar over the beating has intensified the glare on Chicago after a year of violent crime and protests against Mayor Rahm Emanuel and the police department.

